Peter J. Thomson Buys 77 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson purchased 77 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$173.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,375.67.

On Monday, March 10th, Peter J. Thomson acquired 77 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$173.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,375.67.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$253.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$247.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$237.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$205.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$260.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a C$255.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$266.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

