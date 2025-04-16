PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

PYPL stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. PayPal has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

