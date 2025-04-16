Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 59,016.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 591.2 days.
Pan African Resources Stock Up 8.0 %
PAFRF stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
About Pan African Resources
