Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 59,016.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 591.2 days.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 8.0 %

PAFRF stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

