Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.59, but opened at $77.37. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $77.78, with a volume of 151,524 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 40.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,108,000 after acquiring an additional 862,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

