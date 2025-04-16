Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,761.28. This represents a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $68,039.52.

On Friday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 390 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $40,743.30.

On Wednesday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $54,928.38.

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50.

Shares of PLMR opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.41. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palomar by 78.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

