Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.63). Approximately 76,032,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average daily volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.73) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider John O’Higgins acquired 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £74,690 ($98,848.60). Also, insider Kate Priestman acquired 17,726 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,853.12 ($26,274.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,964 shares of company stock worth $9,484,318. 32.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Featured Articles

