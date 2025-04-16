Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 151129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

