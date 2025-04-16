Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 735674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

