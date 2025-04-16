Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPTZ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 million, a P/E ratio of -937.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

