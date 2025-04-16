Operose Advisors LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,061,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,574,000 after buying an additional 1,450,718 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 723,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

