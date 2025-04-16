Operose Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,301 shares of company stock worth $10,074,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

