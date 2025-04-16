Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.19 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($8.19), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 171.34% and a negative net margin of 237.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. Ontrak updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

OTRK stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

