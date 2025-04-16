Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.19 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($8.19), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 171.34% and a negative net margin of 237.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. Ontrak updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Ontrak Price Performance
OTRK stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Ontrak
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ontrak
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Disney: How the Fubo Sports Deal Became a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.