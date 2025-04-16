Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 240.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.