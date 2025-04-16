Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,933.32. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

