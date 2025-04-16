Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 8,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.