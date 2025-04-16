Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 1,856,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,704,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OKLO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Oklo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares in the company, valued at $277,494,059.15. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Oklo in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth about $374,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.