Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. 697,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,210 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,895 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,951,000 after purchasing an additional 721,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

