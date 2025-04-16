Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading 10.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares were up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 859,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on NDM
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Northern Dynasty Minerals
In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.