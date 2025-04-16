NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 11,546 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $45,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

