NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.82. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 1.12% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

