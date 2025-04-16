Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.9% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 4.8 %

NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $957.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $887.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

