Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Up 16.8% – Still a Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) shot up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEO
Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 16.8 %
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.