Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). 4,687,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 760% from the average session volume of 545,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.09 ($0.09).

Nanoco Group Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of £14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

