MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in H&R Block by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HRB opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

