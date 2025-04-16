MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.44 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.64.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

