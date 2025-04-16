MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.11 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

