MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

