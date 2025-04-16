Morguard Corporation Purchases 7,400 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,700.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 40,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$222,534.95.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Morguard Corporation bought 50,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Morguard Corporation purchased 25,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$137,500.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Morguard Corporation acquired 50,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Morguard Corporation bought 3,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Morguard Corporation purchased 20,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Morguard Corporation bought 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Morguard Corporation bought 2,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,550.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.56. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

