Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,654.40. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

