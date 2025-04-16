MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 148796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About MobilityOne

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.