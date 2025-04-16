Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.69), with a volume of 4582953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($13,044.80). 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

