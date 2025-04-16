Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 190.7% in March

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 190.7% from the March 15th total of 880,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MIST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 758,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,416. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIST shares. TD Securities cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

