Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 190.7% in March

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 190.7% from the March 15th total of 880,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MIST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 758,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,416. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Pharmaceuticals
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.