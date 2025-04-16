MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 9,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 2,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of -4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

