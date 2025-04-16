MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.76% of MGE Energy worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MGE Energy by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

