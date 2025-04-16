MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect MetroCity Bankshares to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.