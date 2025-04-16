Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Mercari Trading Up 4.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.
About Mercari
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
