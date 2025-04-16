MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDB Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MDB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

MDB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MDBH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. MDB Capital has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital ( NASDAQ:MDBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.