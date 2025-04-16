MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Trading 4.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 7,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

