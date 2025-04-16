Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $50.48. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 1,870,226 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,523. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

