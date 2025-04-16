Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $192.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance
Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -15.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on MMLP
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Midstream Partners
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.