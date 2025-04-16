Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $192.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

