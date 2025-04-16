Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

