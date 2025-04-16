Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $254.02 Million Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,876,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of AstraZeneca as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after buying an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,715 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,179,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

