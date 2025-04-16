Marshall Wace LLP Has $204.55 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 59,720.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,322 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of McKesson worth $204,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $692.43 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $728.32. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.34 and a 200-day moving average of $595.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

