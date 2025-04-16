Marshall Wace LLP Has $154.16 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,125 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.13% of Chewy worth $154,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Chewy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This represents a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,159.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,663. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

Chewy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

