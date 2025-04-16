Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 18,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 21,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Marpai Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.