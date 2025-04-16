Mariner LLC Sells 91,310 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,310 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,536,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $9,211,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

