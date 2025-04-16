Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,125 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

