Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.