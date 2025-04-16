Mariner LLC Acquires 45,246 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 1.40% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,364,000 after buying an additional 294,827 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

