Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 7,168 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

